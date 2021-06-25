Norwich City have announced that fellow Norfolk brand, Lotus Cars, will sponsor the club's shirts in the Premier League next season.

The Canaries were on the lookout for a new sponsor after they decided to cancel their previous arrangement with Asian betting firm, BK8, following a huge backlash from fans.

The club apologised to supporters after the company's sexualised marketing techniques came to light.

Lotus will now replace BK8 as Norwich's main sponsors next season, with their logo featuring on the front of the club's men's, women's and academy shirts.

The Hethel-based car company previously featured on Norwich's away shirts from 2003 to 2006, and they also now sponsor the Canaries' training ground at Colney.

Norwich revealed the news on Friday morning with a WhatsApp-style video involving clubs legends like Darren Huckerby and Wes Hoolahan.

Norwich City and Lotus are two iconic Norfolk brands, who are very much aligned in their wider visions and values. This is the perfect next step in our relationship. Ben Kensell, Norwich City's Chief operating officer

“We’re delighted and excited to be able to confirm Lotus as our new front of shirt sponsors," Norwich's outgoing Chief operating officer, Ben Kensell, said.

“Since 2019 Lotus has proudly sponsored our training centre, and we’ve worked together on some great initiatives for our junior supporters, with the logo featuring on junior kits for the last few seasons.

“We are now delighted to be taking our partnership to the next level and we’re all excited to see the Lotus logo return to our first team match kits. Such is Lotus’ commitment to the football club, the company has committed that every employee across the world receives their very own replica Norwich City shirt."

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing for Lotus Cars, added: “This is a really exciting next step in our relationship with the club. Seeing our brand on the famous yellow and green shirts for the return to the Premier League is a symbol of both Lotus Cars and Norwich City’s global ambitions and return to the top flight.”