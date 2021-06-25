Mother of baby killed in Waterbeach crash determined for his name to live on

Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

The mother of a five-month-old baby who was killed when a van hit his pram says she's determined to make a full recovery so she can help run the charity set up in his name.

Rachael Thorold was walking with her baby Louis on the pavement beside the A10 in Waterbeach in January when the tragedy happened.

A car and a van were involved in a crash, which led to the van mounting the pavement and colliding with both Rachael and her son.

Baby Louis died at the scene, while Rachael suffered multiple injuries.

After recently coming out of a coma, Rachael is now back at home with her husband Chris and is getting better everyday.

Rachael is now back at home with her husband Chris. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I will probably still have to work around tiredness for example, and continue working on my memory and those kinds of things," she told ITV News Anglia.

"But I am convinced that I will be able to make as full a recovery as I can do."

While Rachael was in hospital, Chris set up the Louis Thorold Foundation to campaign for safer roads and to support other victims.

The charity has already managed to get the speed limit lowered to 40mph on the stretch of road where Louis lost his life, with the changes set to come into force over the next couple of weeks.

The A10 in Cambridgeshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Once Rachael is fit and well enough, she plans to take on the running of the foundation as she bids to continue her baby's legacy.

"I've got to get stronger, personally I've got to get stronger as well" said Rachael.

"If something good happens out of this, it's got to mean something."