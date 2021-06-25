Non-league King's Lynn Town have sold promising midfielder Sonny Carey to Championship side Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

A number of clubs, including Luton Town and Ipswich Town, were linked with the 20-year-old, but the newly-promoted Seasiders have won the race for his signature.

Carey came through Norwich City's academy and joined Lynn from Wroxham in 2019.

He starred in the National League last season, and famously scored the winning goal as the Linnets knocked League Two side Port Vale out of the FA Cup last November.

In total, Carey made 75 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.

The money will come as a big boost for Lynn who have been hit hard financially by the pandemic.

Sonny Carey celebrates King's Lynn Town's FA Cup win at Port Vale last season. Credit: Tim Smith

“Sonny is going to a good club with a manager who helps improve players. I feel Sonny still has a couple of gears he can go up and wish him all the best with a move he deserves," King's Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse said.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley added: “He plays with real personality and has shown great character and drive following his time at Norwich to bounce back and rise up the leagues again.

“If you have the ability and characteristics, then we are a Club that will always give young players opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Cambridge United have signed Ipswich Town winger Jack Lankester for an undisclosed fee and former MK Dons defender George Williams on a free transfer.