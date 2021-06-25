Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

A woman from Northampton who was given two weeks to live is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her heart and lungs transplant.

Natasha Roger, was born with Eisenmenger syndrome, which has left her with a hole in the heart caused by increased blood to the lung arteries.

She's now celebrating the day that changed her life. Doctors said that the transplant would give her an extra decade, but she has doubled that prediction.

Graham and Ann Rogers, Natasha's parents. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Amazing I suppose…20 years on I'm 46 unexpectedly, surprising to see this day. Natasha Rogers

Natasha - who was first featured on ITV News Anglia back in 1980 - was born with a congenital heart defect.

She spent more than seven and a half years on a transplant waiting list.

Natasha competes in the British Transplant Games.

She couldn't get up the stairs….what are you doing dad, hurry up! Graham & Ann Rogers

Two decades since her life-saving operation at the Harefield Hospital in Middlesex, Natasha's raised over £100,000 to help other transplant patients.

She also enjoys volunteer work and competes in the British Transplant Games.

A new life made possible by her donor and their family.