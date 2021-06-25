Preparations underway for Ed Sheeran's Portman Road performance
Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran will be performing without an audience at Portman Road tonight (25th June), the home of Ipswich Town football club.
It's for Tik Tok's Euro 2020 show.
Ed is also the new shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town.
The Framlingham star has been on an extended break following the birth of his daughter.
He's not released new music since 2019.
He teased new material on social media earlier this month, and will be debuting his new track at tonight's show.