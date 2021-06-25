Preparations underway for Ed Sheeran's Portman Road performance

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran will be performing without an audience at Portman Road tonight (25th June), the home of Ipswich Town football club.

It's for Tik Tok's Euro 2020 show.

Ed is also the new shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town.

Ed Sheeran performing at Chantry Park in Ipswich, 2019. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Framlingham star has been on an extended break following the birth of his daughter.

He's not released new music since 2019.

Ed Sheeran, an Ipswich Town fan, has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the club's shirts. Credit: PA

He teased new material on social media earlier this month, and will be debuting his new track at tonight's show.