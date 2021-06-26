A drunken burglar from Bedford's been jailed for 10 years after he knocked a frail pensioner down in her own home and broke her leg.

The court heard Patrick McCann admitted forcing his way into the woman's home in January and making off with her handbag, which had nothing of value inside.

Kathleen Wright was getting over a broken hip when Patrick McCann broke in and threw her walking frame across the the room.

She fell, fracturing her femur, and died two months later in hospital.McCann, 47, of Queen Street in Bedford pleaded guilty to robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Police said he had a history of targeting elderly women for their money.

Detective Constable Andrew Boston, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Maze burglary team, said: “McCann is a callous and dangerous individual that has caused misery to many victims over his years of offending. He is someone that has a significant history of targeting elderly vulnerable women on the streets and within their homes to fund his addiction.

“Our team worked tirelessly to identify the suspect in this case, which would not have been possible without the assistance of CCTV from Bedford Borough Council, local businesses and residents.

“I would like to praise the courage and strength shown by the victim’s family, who were present in court during the sentencing, and I hope this helps to give them some closure. I’m pleased that someone as dangerous as McCann will be behind bars for many years to come.”

Mrs Wright’s son Peter read out a a victim impact statement in the court and said his mum had died in March.He said when McCann had forced his way into her flat, it had taken away her confidence and “fragile recovery.”Her son Peter Wright said the incident had further weakened his mother’s heart and she was in constant pain.He said the robbery in her home that night had “left her broken and having to endure weeks of pain.”“It’s our opinion her untimely and premature death was brought about by the events of that evening,” he said.McCann’s barrister, Graham Blower said he had been brought to court from Bedford Prison where he had been on remand, as “a broken man.”“The memories he lives with day in and day out are of what he’s done and that will be with him for the rest of his life. He has twice tried to kill himself recently”He said McCann was so ashamed at what he’d done he hadn’t told his family