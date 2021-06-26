Contractor appointed to design and build Norwich's Western Link Road

The Western Link road would be a 3.8 mile dual carriageway Credit: Norfolk County Council

A company which has been behind projects like Heathrow's Terminal Two has been appointed to design and build the Norwich Western Link Road.

Ferrovial Construction will work alongside Norfolk County council's project team to further develop the design of the new road.

Ferrovial Construction was the highest scoring bidder for the project which began in summer 2020. Their appointment followed a decision by the county council’s cabinet earlier this month to award the contract.

We will be bringing our expertise and experience at delivering highways projects in the UK, Ireland and around the world to provide Norfolk County Council and the region with a world-class piece of infrastructure. Karl Goose, UK Managing Director, Ferrovial Construction

.The road will run from the A47 near Honingham over the River Wensum, connecting to the A1067 Fakenham Road near Attlebridge.

Ferrovial Construction have a great track record in designing and building large-scale infrastructure projects and will bring specialist expertise to the project, including in relation to the design of the viaduct across the River Wensum. Cllr Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council

Map of the Western Link Road, Norwich. Credit: Norfolk County Council

The new 3.8 mile dual carriageway road would link from the roundabout at the western end of Broadland Northway and extend for around 350 metres along the A1067 Fakenham Road before turning in a south-westerly direction via a new junction.

It will cross the River Wensum on a viaduct and then continue at or near ground level for the remainder of its length.

Finally, it would link to the A47 via a new junction at Wood Lane (B1535), which forms part of Highways England’s plan to dual the A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton.

But campaigners against the road have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife and the environment.

The 'Stop the Wensum Link' campaign group has criticised the choice of contractor saying the company is" involved in projects which are taking our planet and people to the brink of disaster", such as the "expansion of the aviation industry at Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton", saying that "The climate and ecological destruction associated with Norwich Western Link is no exception."

Norfolk County Council has handed over the rare landscape and pristine nature of the Wensum Valley to a company whose business mission is constructing the infrastructure for aviation and high carbon transport. It is sadly destroying the world around us. Andrew Boswell, Independent climate and ecological emergency consultant for SWL