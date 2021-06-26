From economist to road campaigner and jockey - the rise and fall of Matt Hancock

Play video

Watch a report from July 2018 by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson when Matt Hancock was appointed Health & Social Care Secretary

The politician in charge of steering the country through the worst health crisis in a century, it was Matt Hancock’s failure to abide by his own pandemic rules that led to his downfall.

Embroiled in newspaper allegations of an affair, he was caught on camera in a passionate clinch with a senior aide in the Department of Health in breach of social distancing regulations.

Despite support from the Prime Minister, there was a growing backlash from voters and, crucially, backbench Conservative MPs, which in the end, made resignation or sacking all but inevitable.

Matt Hancock was elected the MP for West Suffolk at the 2010 General Election, which saw the end of the Labour government of Gordon Brown and a Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition led by David Cameron.

Matt Hancock trained as a jockey and won a horse race at Newmarket in Suffolk in 2012

Mr Hancock was already at the centre of Tory politics as the Chief of Staff to the then Shadow Chancellor George Osbourne. He’d previously been an economist at the Bank of England.

He was born in Cheshire where his family runs a software business. He studied economics at both Oxford and Cambridge universities.

With the home of horse racing in Newmarket, the biggest town in his West Suffolk constituency, he trained as a jockey soon after becoming an MP and won a race on the famous course.

His first local campaign as a local MP proved successful when the government gave funding for the dualling of the final section of the A11 road which joins Norfolk and Suffolk to London.

The single-carriageway section through Elveden had long been a notorious bottleneck.

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson on Matt Hancock's rise to become Health Secretary

The North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker was among the first to break Conservative ranks in calling on Mr Hancock to resign.

Mr Baker told his local newspaper the Eastern Daily Press: "In my view people in high public office and great positions of responsibility should act with the appropriate morals and ethics that come with that role."

Following his resignation, the Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman tweeted: "Respect to @MattHancock for making the right decision. For lots of reasons: not least that he & his family can now be allowed some privacy to tackle their personal crisis. "He stepped up in the eye of the storm & Westminster politics takes a huge toll on partners & marriages."

The Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt said on Twitter: "Not the circumstances anyone would choose to leave a job, but crikey did he give it the full beans."

The Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, Bim Afolami, tweeted that Matt Hancock did "a great job as Health Secretary and tackled his huge task with energy, brains and creativity."

Labour MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen said it was the right decision for Matt Hancock to resign but said on Twitter: "Boris Johnson was clearly too weak to sack him!"

The rise and fall of Matt Hancock MP

May 2010 - Elected Conservative MP for West Suffolk with a majority of 13,050. He replaced the retiring MP, Sir Richard Spring

July 2010 - Given his economics experience he was appointed to the Commons Public Accounts Committee responsible for scrutinising government expenditure

September 2012 - Only two years an MP, Matt Hancock took his first step on the ministerial ladder when David Cameron appointed him a junior education and business minister.

July 2014 - Appointed a minister in the Department of Energy & Climate Change

May 2015 - Appointed Paymaster General and Cabinet Office Minister

July 2016 - Appointed the Digital Minister at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport before being promoted to Secretary of State there in January 2018 in his first full Cabinet role

July 2018 - He was switched to the Secretary of State for Health & Social Care when the then Prime Minister Theresa May moved Jeremy Hunt to the Foreign Office

May 2019 - When Theresa May resigned, Matt Hancock stood in the first round of the Conservative leadership race before withdrawing and throwing his support behind Boris Johnson

July 2019 - Mr Johnson kept Matt Hancock at Health as one of the most senior Remain-supporting MPs in his new administration, which was dominated by those who backed the Leave campaign

March 2020 - The coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe is officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation

June 2021 - Matt Hancock resigns as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care

Matt Hancock returns to the Conservative backbench after nearly a decade as a minister Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the age of 42, Matt Hancock is a relatively young politician who is unlikely to stay on the backbenches for too long.

In his response to Hancock’s resignation later, Boris Johnson wrote: “You should be immensely proud of your service.”

Adding: “I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over.”