Ipswich Town have signed boyhood fan Macauley Bonne on a season-long loan from QPR.

Bonne was born in the town and used to attend Chantry High School.

He previously spent time in Ipswich’s academy before moving on to Norwich City and then Colchester United.

The 25-year-old moved to Championship side QPR last October after a productive spell at Charlton Athletic.

The Zimbabwe international is the second player to arrive at Portman Road in the last couple of days following the arrival of midfielder Rekeem Harper on Friday.

“I’m a Town fan and as soon as I heard about the opportunity to come back here and play for the first-team, the team that I essentially love, it was a no-brainer. I can’t wait to get going now,” Bonne said.

“Paul Cook is a character. He’s been dying to get it over the line. He seems like a guy I really want to work with and do well under, and it seems like he wants the same for me so that’s all I can ask for.”