Luton Town have made their seventh signing of the summer, with Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes becoming the latest player to join the Hatters.

Luton have paid an undisclosed fee for the Spaniard who had attracted interest from a number of clubs, including others in the Championship.

Once again, the deal was made possible by the money raised by the 'transfer club' fund that has been donated by supporters.

Mendes Gomes, 22, scored 16 goals for Morecambe last season as they won promotion from League Two for the first time in their history.

The most important of those 16 goals came in the play-off final at Wembley where his penalty secured a 1-0 win over Newport County.

Mendes Gomes, who was once part of Atlético Madrid's academy, is the second new arrival in as many days at Kenilworth Road after the club confirmed the signing of left-back Amari’i Bell on Friday.

“He had a number of offers from Championship clubs, so I had to be sure that it was going to be right for us to persuade him to come down south, because all the rest were up closer to home – and he’s a big family man," manager Nathan Jones said.

“He has wonderful ability and has shown great, great character. He’s shown great courage, as you saw in the play-off final with him scoring the penalty, and we believe we’ve got one not just for the future, but one that can really impact now as well.”