North Norfolk MP is one of first to call openly for Hancock's resignation

A Conservative MP from Norfolk has become one of the first in the country to call for the resignation of Health Secretary Matt Hancock after pictures of him kissing his aide were made public.

Dunca Baker, who was elected to the North Norfolk seat in 2019, is believed to be the first Tory MP to openly call for Mr Hancock to go.

He told his local newspaper the Eastern Daily Press: "In my view people in high public office and great positions of responsibility should act with the appropriate morals and ethics that come with that role.

"Matt Hancock, on a number of measures, has fallen short of that. As an MP who is a devoted family man, married for 12 years with a wonderful wife and children, standards and integrity matter to me.

"I will not in any shape condone this behaviour and I have in the strongest possible terms told the Government what I think."

Mr Bakers comments came after as calls for Mr Hancocks resignation continued following the publication of CCTV images showing his kissing his aide in breach of coronavirus regulations.

A video of Mr Hancock in an embrace with Gina Coladangelo was published on Friday night by the Sun newspaper, sparking further calls for his departure.

Mr Hancock is believed to be staying at their house in Suffolk at the moment while Mrs Hancock has remained at the home in London with the children.