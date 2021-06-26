Peterborough United players take covid jabs in their stride
Peterborough United Goal Keeper Christy Pym is used to dealing with shots so getting his covid jab was no big deal.
The Posh keeper was at the Weston Homes Stadium with Midfielder Kyle Barker and other Peterborough players at the ground currently being used as a walk-in covid vaccination centre as part of 'grab a jab' weekend.
People began to arrive at the centre from 7.30am (Saturday 26th June) with anyone over 18 able to attend with no appointment needed.
Peterborough is currently well below the national average for rolling out the vaccine.
The walk-in clinics at Peterborough United Football Club are between 8am and 8pm on Saturday 26th June and Sunday 27th June.
The team will be vaccinating with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as clinically appropriate.
The highest number of cases of coronavirus in the Anglia region is currently Cambridge at 131 cases per 100,000
The lowest number of cases is Great Yarmouth at 10.1 cases per 100,000 for the week to 21st June.