Peterborough United players take covid jabs in their stride

Peterborough United Goal Keeper Christy Pym is used to dealing with shots so getting his covid jab was no big deal.

The Posh keeper was at the Weston Homes Stadium with Midfielder Kyle Barker and other Peterborough players at the ground currently being used as a walk-in covid vaccination centre as part of 'grab a jab' weekend.

Peterborough United Football Ground is a fantastic venue for our walk-in clinic, and the club have been so supportive of our shared goal to get as many local people vaccinated as possible. You don't need an appointment, or even a match day ticket, you can just turn up on the day. Dr Gary Howsam

Peterborough United goal keeper Christy Pym at the Weston Homes Stadium walk-in vaccination centre. Credit: ITV News Anglia

People began to arrive at the centre from 7.30am (Saturday 26th June) with anyone over 18 able to attend with no appointment needed.

The best defence against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. As a GP, I would like to encourage everyone who is eligible to get the jab as soon as possible. Dr Gary Howsam

Peterborough is currently well below the national average for rolling out the vaccine.

The walk-in clinics at Peterborough United Football Club are between 8am and 8pm on Saturday 26th June and Sunday 27th June.

The team will be vaccinating with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as clinically appropriate.

We've been working with the NHS for some time to get something set up because we are a central location, people know where the stadium is. We have a fantastic facility here where people can come and walk-in and get their jabs, it was a no brainer to get involved and hopefully we'll lots of people over the weekend. Phil Adlam, Peterborough United

Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

The highest number of cases of coronavirus in the Anglia region is currently Cambridge at 131 cases per 100,000

The lowest number of cases is Great Yarmouth at 10.1 cases per 100,000 for the week to 21st June.