Community celebrates opening of garden created on Luton wasteland

The Mayor of Luton Cllr Mahmood Hussain with MP Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins opening the garden Credit: Christopher Young

People in Luton have been celebrating the grand opening of a community garden which has helped them get closer to nature.

Throughout lockdown, Stopsley Community Garden, in Luton has been a place for people to meet and relax in a socially-distanced way.

It was created on some wasteland that had been lying idle for more than 10 years and gets around 30 visitors a day.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the garden's grand opening had to be postponed until this weekend.

The Mayor of Luton Cllr Mahmood Hussain and Luton South MP Rachel Hopkins cut a ribbon to officially open the garden