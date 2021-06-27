A tennis foundation set up in the name of the former British number one Elena Baltacha will hold a charity auction later this year to help young tennis players in deprived areas of Ipswich.

Elena set up her foundation in Ipswich in 2010 four years before she died of cancer. Since it was established it has helped hundreds of children get into the world of tennis.

Young tennis players in Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

19 year old Macy Hendin-Walker has just won a tennis scholarship to study in America.

Macy was just seven when Elena Baltacha visited her school in Ipswich and picked her to join her foundation.

When I was younger, Elena, we used to chat a lot, she brought up the thing about American universities, ever since then I've thought, I want to do that, I want to go and now I have made it, it's a dream come true.... I would never have had it had that foundation not come into my school and I would not be where I am today without it. Macy Hendin-Walker, Tennis player

12 year old Natasha Mashonganyika is also a rising star within the Elena Baltacha foundation and now plays for the national under twelve side.

Elena's husband and coach Nino Severino heads up the foundation

It is true legacy, all the hard work Elena put in when she was travelling around the world, going to all the schools, those girls now are 16, 17, 18 and it's coming to fruition. I haven't got Elena here but when I look at the girls here training she's everywhere and I absolutely love it. Nino Severino, Elena Baltacha Foundation

The foundation's charity auction will take place in November. The foundation hopes the "Love All" auction will raise enough money to deliver a two year tennis programme in primary schools across Ipswich.

It will bring the game to those who might otherwise not have the chance to play and keep Elena's legacy alive.