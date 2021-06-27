Elena Baltacha Foundation to hold "Love All" charity auction
A tennis foundation set up in the name of the former British number one Elena Baltacha will hold a charity auction later this year to help young tennis players in deprived areas of Ipswich.
Elena set up her foundation in Ipswich in 2010 four years before she died of cancer. Since it was established it has helped hundreds of children get into the world of tennis.
19 year old Macy Hendin-Walker has just won a tennis scholarship to study in America.
Macy was just seven when Elena Baltacha visited her school in Ipswich and picked her to join her foundation.
12 year old Natasha Mashonganyika is also a rising star within the Elena Baltacha foundation and now plays for the national under twelve side.
Elena's husband and coach Nino Severino heads up the foundation
The foundation's charity auction will take place in November. The foundation hopes the "Love All" auction will raise enough money to deliver a two year tennis programme in primary schools across Ipswich.
It will bring the game to those who might otherwise not have the chance to play and keep Elena's legacy alive.