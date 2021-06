Play video

Video credit: Jo Perry

Fire crews have been tackling a fierce blaze in a building in Felixstowe.

Seven engines from Ipswich, Woodbridge and Felixstowe were called to the fire on Fleetwood Road.

They were using an aerial ladder to fight the fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the bungalow from across town. It's thought no-one was living there at the time.