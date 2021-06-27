Police investigation launched after man dies in house fire in Wymondham

A man has died following a fire at a property in Wymondham, Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to an address in Damgate Street at approximately 3am on Sunday 27th June, after officers discovered the fire.

A man who was the only person in the house was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A seal remains on the property and due to structural concerns and a number of surrounding properties have been evacuated.

Damgate Street is currently closed and fire investigators are expected to attend the scene to carry out enquiries to establish the cause.