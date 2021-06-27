Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation after officers shot a man dead in Milton Keynes.

It happened after police forced their way into a property in Denmead, Two Mile Ash during the morning of Saturday 26 June 2021 to find a man in his thirties dead and a young child seriously injured.

Officers had been called by people nearby who were concerned by noises coming from the home.

Police encountered a man in his twenties inside. At this early stage of the investigation, it is understood that officers deployed Taser, before shots were fired at the man.

Immediate first aid was deployed and ambulance crews treated the man in his twenties, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and they have launched an independent investigation.

The young child was taken from the property and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

The man in his thirties was also confirmed dead at the scene.

The next of kin of both men have been informed.

Police carrying out enquiries at the scene in Two Mile Ash. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A scene watch is in place around the address in Denmead and is likely to be in place for a number of days.

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, said: “What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

“Our Major Crime Unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened.

“At this stage no one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and we are seeking to support everyone involved.

“Members of the community will see an increased police presence. We would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to please speak to one of our uniformed officers."