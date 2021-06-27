A sculpture inspired by former Cambridge University Student Jack Merritt who was killed in the Fishmonger's Hall terror attack will take pride of place in a new arts trail in Cambridge.

The trail, has been designed and painted by prisoners at MHP Warren Hill in Suffolk where Jack worked in rehabilitation.

Jack Merritt studied at Cambridge University.

25-year-old Jack Merritt was killed alongside 23-year-old Saskia Jones, by convicted terroirist Usman Khan at a prisoner rehabilitation event at Fishmongers' Hall in November 2019.

Jack Merrit and Saskia Jones were both Cambridge University graduates.

In May, an inquest held at the Guildhall in London heard Khan had been released from prison 11 months previously, where he was placed under strict license conditions.

Having fatally stabbed both Saskia and Jack, Khan, who was wearing a fake bomb vest, was tackled by delegates and driven out onto nearby London Bridge where he was shot dead by police.

The new sculptures are inspired by Jack's commitment to rehabilitation rather than revenge, which led him to become the coordinator for the Bulter Law Course at HMP Warren Hill, where he met prison art teacher Tom Cringle.

Called Entwining of Two Worlds, the lifesize fibreglass Cow sculpture has been hand-painted by prisoners

Jack and I approached the Cows about Cambridge team together, to see if we could be part of the art trail, but unfortunately Jack died before the sculpture could be realised,” explained Tom. “We decided to follow the project through, but felt it would be respectful to alter our original design by incorporating thoughtful phases and testimonials about Jack and his work here at Warren Hill. Tom Cringle

The lifesize fibreglass cow sculpture has been hand-painted by seven prisoners, with the help of Tom.

Credit: Cows about Cambridge

Although the sculpture pays homage to Jack, it’s the principle behind the project that represents his legacy.

Jack’s parents, Dave and Anne Merritt, said: “Jack reconnected with his artistic side through working with students on the Learning Together course at Warren Hill, and other prisons he worked in. Jack appreciated the therapeutic and personal growth aspects of art, and he definitely regarded it as pleasure, not work. We encouraged Jack to appreciate all forms of art from a young age, and he particularly enjoyed conceptual and political artists such as Ai Wei Wei and Marina Abramovich.”

Jack would be honoured and amused in equal measure to have a cow dedicated in his name in the Cows about Cambridge project. We hope it makes people think about the power of art to help prisoners on their journey towards rehabilitation and reintegrating in society. Dave and Anne Merritt, Jacks parents

The Cows about Cambridge sculpture trail, created by global event producers Wild in Art, will run from Monday 28 June to Saturday 4 September across Cambridge city centre.

