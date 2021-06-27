Prison sculpture inspired by former University student Jack Merritt on display in Cambridge
A sculpture inspired by former Cambridge University Student Jack Merritt who was killed in the Fishmonger's Hall terror attack will take pride of place in a new arts trail in Cambridge.
The trail, has been designed and painted by prisoners at MHP Warren Hill in Suffolk where Jack worked in rehabilitation.
25-year-old Jack Merritt was killed alongside 23-year-old Saskia Jones, by convicted terroirist Usman Khan at a prisoner rehabilitation event at Fishmongers' Hall in November 2019.
In May, an inquest held at the Guildhall in London heard Khan had been released from prison 11 months previously, where he was placed under strict license conditions.
Having fatally stabbed both Saskia and Jack, Khan, who was wearing a fake bomb vest, was tackled by delegates and driven out onto nearby London Bridge where he was shot dead by police.
The new sculptures are inspired by Jack's commitment to rehabilitation rather than revenge, which led him to become the coordinator for the Bulter Law Course at HMP Warren Hill, where he met prison art teacher Tom Cringle.
The lifesize fibreglass cow sculpture has been hand-painted by seven prisoners, with the help of Tom.
Although the sculpture pays homage to Jack, it’s the principle behind the project that represents his legacy.
Jack’s parents, Dave and Anne Merritt, said: “Jack reconnected with his artistic side through working with students on the Learning Together course at Warren Hill, and other prisons he worked in. Jack appreciated the therapeutic and personal growth aspects of art, and he definitely regarded it as pleasure, not work. We encouraged Jack to appreciate all forms of art from a young age, and he particularly enjoyed conceptual and political artists such as Ai Wei Wei and Marina Abramovich.”
The Cows about Cambridge sculpture trail, created by global event producers Wild in Art, will run from Monday 28 June to Saturday 4 September across Cambridge city centre.
