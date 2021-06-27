Teen speedway star back racing after serious brain injury

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost.

A speedway rider from Cambridgeshire who was left in a coma after a serious crash has raced for the first time in two years.

17-year-old Sam Norris from Linton was involved in a crash at a speedway race where a bike rammed into his head at 50mph.

Sam raced for the first time yesterday (Saturday) at the grass track in Suffolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

It was so serious it left him in a coma living with brain injuries. But, fast forward two years and he's back in the saddle competitively at last.

Sam was racing this weekend for the first time at the grass track in Gosbeck in Suffolk.

Sam Norris has always loved bikes from a young age. Credit: ITV News Anglia

I remember saying to dad before I went out, I said i'd do him proud and I went out to that start and I just knew i've got a clear track and I'm just going to keep it that way and just make sure that no-one come's past me Sam Norris

The accident, which happened at the British Youth Championships, left him on life support and temporarily blind at the time. He also had to learn how to walk talk and ride again.

Claire Norris told ITV News Anglia that she was anxious about Sam racing, but was proud of him for getting back on a bike. Credit: ITV News Anglia

So emotional, so proud, especially when he was out in front and stayed in front, he just looked amazing, my camera was shaking, my hands were shaking Claire Norris, Sam's mum

Sam won both heats he raced, but didn't get to ride the last two as it was called off as four riders needed hospital treatment. All were okay, suffering minor injuries.

Although Sam will now need time to recover from the race, he's determined to keep competing.