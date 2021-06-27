Teen speedway star back racing after serious brain injury
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost.
A speedway rider from Cambridgeshire who was left in a coma after a serious crash has raced for the first time in two years.
17-year-old Sam Norris from Linton was involved in a crash at a speedway race where a bike rammed into his head at 50mph.
It was so serious it left him in a coma living with brain injuries. But, fast forward two years and he's back in the saddle competitively at last.
Sam was racing this weekend for the first time at the grass track in Gosbeck in Suffolk.
The accident, which happened at the British Youth Championships, left him on life support and temporarily blind at the time. He also had to learn how to walk talk and ride again.
Sam won both heats he raced, but didn't get to ride the last two as it was called off as four riders needed hospital treatment. All were okay, suffering minor injuries.
Although Sam will now need time to recover from the race, he's determined to keep competing.