Seen but not herd: 90 brightly coloured cows take up residence in Cambridge

90 brightly decorated cows have been deposited around Cambridge as part of the Cows in Cambridge Art Trail, which starts today.

The 44 large cow sculptures and 46 "mini moos" have been hand-decorated by national and regional artists, as well as local schools and community groups.

They are to be found either in open air locations or large indoor public spaces around the city.

The cows will be seen around Cambridge until September Credit: Cows about Cambridge art trail

Cambridge Business Improvement District (BID) has been involved with the project and hopes that it will bring people back to the city centre, and the shops.

"Local businesses have been very generous in offering rewards connected to many Cows on the trail," Ian Sandison, CEO of Cambridge BID explained.

"It’s been a particularly difficult year for the high street, and we’re delighted that this trail can help to bring some excitement back to our city centre,” he said.

After the trail ends in September, some of the cows will be auctioned for the charity, Break.

While the mini moos will be given to the schools and community groups that created them.