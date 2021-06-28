Ipswich Town have continued their summer rebuild with the signing of Salford City goalkeeper Václav Hladký for an undisclosed fee.

The Czech was named in the League Two Team of the Year last season after keeping 22 clean sheets in 46 games.

The 30-year-old has previously played for clubs in his homeland, as well as St Mirren in Scotland.

Hladký, who has agreed a three-year deal, is the third new arrival at Ipswich in the last four days following the captures of Rekeem Harper and Macauley Bonne.

“Ipswich Town is a huge club so it was a quick decision. I got the offer and I said ‘yes I want to be there’ straight away," Hladký said.

"I share the vision of the club and I can't wait to get started."

Boss Paul Cook added: "The goalkeeper is such an important position on the pitch and once again our owners have backed us with this signing.

"He will have a massive part to play for us next season. This is another part of the jigsaw that we are putting together."

Meanwhile, former Ipswich goalkeeper David Cornell has signed a two-year deal at Championship newcomers Peterborough United, and striker Aaron Drinan has left Portman Road to join Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.