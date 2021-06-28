Just Eat takeaway delivery service to create 150 jobs in Cambridge

The Just Eat food courier service is to create 150 jobs in Cambridge as part of an expansion of new worker contracts, which the company has rolled out to four other UK cities.

Staff working for the takeaway delivery service will be entitled to hourly pay, pension contributions along with holiday and sick pay.

Just Eat, which is based in Amsterdam, says Cambridge is the fifth city to be included in its new UK worker model for couriers which has already been launched in London, Birmingham, Brighton and Liverpool.

The company says it will provide staff training, company insurance and bicycles.

Andrew Kenny, Just Eat UK Managing Director, said: “We recognise our responsibility to provide couriers with the best possible opportunities and we’re delighted that more than 4,500 jobs have already been created as part of this model.

"We’ve reached this milestone significantly ahead of schedule and, we’re excited to now be rolling this out to Cambridge, creating several hundreds more roles in the coming months.

We believe giving couriers access to the benefits and security associated with a model like this is the right thing to do and we’re hugely ambitious to grow this further out across the UK. Andrew Kenny, Just Eat

Courier services like Just Eat have faced criticism in recent years over zero hours contracts and the gig economy where staff are not covered by full employment rights like other workers.

However, the system’s proponents say it offers workers the flexibility of being self-employed, allowing them to work when they want.

The new Just Eat couriers in Cambridge will have the option to work remotely or operate from a central hub in Coldhams Road, which they can also use to take breaks.