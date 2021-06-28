Milton Keynes Theatre announces date for reopening

The Milton Keynes theatre has announced it will reopen on Sunday 25 July provided that the final stage of the government's lockdown ending plan goes ahead as scheduled.

The pandemic has meant the venue has been closed for 16 months. The government is looking to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on Monday 19 July but the date has not yet been confirmed.

The opening night show at Milton Keynes Theatre will be with singer Jane McDonald as part of her 'Let The Light In' tour with the cult musical The Rocky Horror Show due to open on Monday 2 August.

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director of Milton Keynes Theatre said: “We are over the moon to announce our plans for reopening this July."

We’ve seen how much live theatre has been missed in the region and can't wait to give the people of Milton Keynes some much needed entertainment in the safest way possible. Emma Sullivan, Milton Keynes Theatre

"Our whole team have been touched by the support we've received from our community over the past few months."

The reopening season will include acrobatics from the Canadian circus company The 7 Fingers plus the Agatha Christie thriller Dial M for Murder and the West End musical Waitress.

The theatre says it will operate following government advice with staggered arrival times, sanitising stations, face coverings and enhanced cleaning. There will also be a contactless electronic ticketing system.