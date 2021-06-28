Mysterious "tankard" appears outside Ely pub

A mysterious giant "tankard" has appeared outside a pub in Ely, and is splitting opinion in the city.

The "tankard" is around 2.5m high and sits outside The High Flyer pub, which is currently closed.

Local people are now debating on social media as to whether the structure is an attractive addition to the city's landscape, or an eyesore which could be vulnerable to graffiti.

The High Flyer pub is currently closed, but the "tankard" mysteriously appeared last week Credit: ITV Anglia

It's reported that the "tankard" is now being investigated by the council because it sits within the city's conservation area.

More mysteriously, there are also two "doors" which seem to lead inside the structure.

The "tankard" is just 300 metres from Ely Cathedral, which dominates the skyline in the city.

The "tankard" appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely Credit: ITV Anglia

What do you think of the "tankard?" Get in touch via anglianews@itv.com.