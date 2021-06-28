Cambridge United have confirmed that striker Paul Mullin will leave the club after rejecting the offer of a new deal.

Mullin made history last season as he scored 32 goals for the U's, breaking the club's long-standing record for most goals in a season.

That form saw him named the League Two Player of the Season and he also had a stand at the Abbey Stadium temporarily named after him.

However, newly-promoted Cambridge will now have to plan for life without him in League One next season after he turned down their contract offer.

It means the 26-year-old is now free to talk to other clubs, and having scored so many goals last season, is likely to be a man in high demand.

"We felt it was a really good offer from our side and the best we could offer. Regardless of where Paul ends up, he goes down in history for what he achieved for us last season and we wish him really well," head coach Mark Bonner said.

"Now we have to work on a replacement in that area of the pitch and it is time to move on."