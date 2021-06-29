Businesses in the east say restrictions must end on July 19th
Watch our report from Matthew Hudson
Businesses in the east say all restrictions must end on July 19th
The end of England's lockdown was originally scheduled for 21st June, but was pushed back by four weeks amid rising cases of the Delta variant.
Now the government says it's increasingly confident that we're just three weeks away from what is being called 'Freedom Day'
At MASH nightclub in Cambridge they're undergoing a full refurbishment and are planning their reopening on July 19th.
The club's owners say only by dropping the current regulations and allowing them to open freely can venues be viable and they're encouraged by the signals coming from the new Health Secretary.
In Colchester those running The Mercury Theatre say it couldn't have survived without the financial help it received from several different streams, but they believe next month it is time to bring the curtain up again.
Meanwhile in Milton Keynes a few weeks ago the theatre decided to delay re-opening until July 25 and now feels that decision was right.
At the Novi Bar and Kitchen in Cambridge business has been good since customers were allowed back inside.
But its bosses say only an end to masks, the rule of six and other restrictive regulations will allow them to reach their full potential
And the end has to be for good.