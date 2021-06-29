Businesses in the east say restrictions must end on July 19th

Play video

Businesses in the east say all restrictions must end on July 19th

The end of England's lockdown was originally scheduled for 21st June, but was pushed back by four weeks amid rising cases of the Delta variant.

Now the government says it's increasingly confident that we're just three weeks away from what is being called 'Freedom Day'

At MASH nightclub in Cambridge they're undergoing a full refurbishment and are planning their reopening on July 19th.

At MASH nightclub in Cambridge they're undergoing a full refurbishment Credit: ITV Anglia

The club's owners say only by dropping the current regulations and allowing them to open freely can venues be viable and they're encouraged by the signals coming from the new Health Secretary.

It does seem he's a little bit more interested in business, and interested in pushing business forward now, I think we're in a position where the vaccine roll out is getting there, so what are we waiting for? Louise Holly, Co-owner MASH

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester Credit: ITV Anglia

In Colchester those running The Mercury Theatre say it couldn't have survived without the financial help it received from several different streams, but they believe next month it is time to bring the curtain up again.

The Government announced the data from the test events last Friday and the level of infections was so minimul right the way across the board, whether it be a theatre or sports setting, so we're ready to go, we can't wait Steve Mannix, Executive Director, Mercury Theatre Colchester

Meanwhile in Milton Keynes a few weeks ago the theatre decided to delay re-opening until July 25 and now feels that decision was right.

Novi Bar and Kitchen in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

At the Novi Bar and Kitchen in Cambridge business has been good since customers were allowed back inside.

But its bosses say only an end to masks, the rule of six and other restrictive regulations will allow them to reach their full potential

And the end has to be for good.