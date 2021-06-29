Cambridgeshire man admits murdering his daughter's ex-boyfriend

A Cambridgeshire man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his daughter's ex-boyfriend to death

Lance Woollard, 65, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today where he admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage.

Woollard, who lives in Richmond Avenue in March, attacked Mr Ebbage at his home in Honeysuckle Close in Wimblington on 29 April.

A post mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.

The case was adjourned for sentencing at the same court on 30 July.