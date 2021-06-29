Classic songs are 'like my suit of armour' - why Rick Astley still loves his 80's hits
Watch Becky Jago's full interview with Rick Astley
Rick Astley was one of the best known performers in the 1980's - and he's going to be playing at Newmarket nights in August.
Signed by Stock Aitken and Waterman, his hits included Together Forever, and of course Never Gonna Give You Up.
He had huge success back then, but a recent comeback has seen him have a platinum album and a tour.
Rick took a break from the music industry in 1994, and he says taking 13 years out has helped him to appreciate the sucess he's had and keep his performances fresh.
Rick released a single 'Keep Singing' to mark his 50th birthday, the album '50' reached number one in the album charts.
Rick appears at Latitude on 25th July and Newmarket nights on 13th August