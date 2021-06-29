Play video

Watch Becky Jago's full interview with Rick Astley

Rick Astley was one of the best known performers in the 1980's - and he's going to be playing at Newmarket nights in August.

Signed by Stock Aitken and Waterman, his hits included Together Forever, and of course Never Gonna Give You Up.

He had huge success back then, but a recent comeback has seen him have a platinum album and a tour.

I do realise that when people mention my name they think of Never Gonna Give You Up, and that's fine because it's a door opener Rick Astley

Rick took a break from the music industry in 1994, and he says taking 13 years out has helped him to appreciate the sucess he's had and keep his performances fresh.

Rick released a single 'Keep Singing' to mark his 50th birthday, the album '50' reached number one in the album charts.