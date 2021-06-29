East Anglian Air Ambulance begins flying round the clock

The East Anglian Air Ambulance will today start flying round the clock for the very first time.

Until now there has been no helicopter emergency medical service in the region overnight.

The charity, which has been operating from temporary accommodation for over a year, launched its mission to deliver 24 hour air service back in 2019.

We’ve dreamt of being able to fly 24/7 for years as we’re fiercely passionate about making sure the same standard of critical care is available, by helicopter, right across East Anglia no matter what time of day or night it is. We know people don’t stop having cardiac arrests, strokes or road traffic collisions when the helicopter goes offline and we've been working towards this for several years. Patrick Peal, CEO EAAA

Becoming a 24/7 service for East Anglia has been a long-term ambition of the charity, with the initial research for expanding to a 24/7 operation taking place four years ago.

Since then, East Anglian Air Ambulance has taken gradual steps towards achieving this ambition, which importantly included raising an extra million pounds a year to fund the additional operating hours, increasing its car cover to 24/7, building a new operational base and now 24/7 flying.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance launched its mission to deliver 24 hour service back in 2019 Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

In April, crew members for the East Anglian Air Ambulance moved into their newly built headquarters at Norwich Airport.

The seven million pound base means the charity can now start flying 24/7.