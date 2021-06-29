Farmers say orders to stop taking water from the River Ant are a big blow

Play video

Watch our report from Natalie Gray

Farmers and growers are to be stopped from abstracting water from the River Ant on the Norfolk Broads to help protect the habitats of plants, birds, fish and insects.

It'll mean up to three billion litres of water will be returned to the environment, but the National Farmers Union says its a huge blow for an industry already struggling with the fall out from Brexit.

For years farmers have been been allowed to take water from the River Ant to irrigate their crops, but the Environment Agency is revoking, reducing or constraining 20 licences because of the damage it says abstraction is causing to several sites of special scientific interest.

What we know is this area is changing under climate change and it's happening faster so what we're trying to do is help the environment recover but also ensure that the abstractors or the farming groups continue but in a sustainable way Simon Hawkins, Environment Agency

The RSPB says it will help protect the future of the magnificent landscape in the Norfolk Broads, a vital home to unique and threatened species.

If the water table drops still further here then we would see even more deterioration of the site and ultimately that would be the end for many of the special species like Fen orchid, swallow tail butterflies and bitterns that call this site home Jeff Knott, RSPB

The area is important for the production of vegetables like potatoes, carrots and fruit like strawberries and raspberries Credit: ITV Anglia

The Norfolk Broads close to the River Ant are important for the production of vegetables like potatoes, carrots and salads and for fruit like strawberries and raspberries, all of which depends on a secure supply of water.

The National Farmers Union says the annoucement comes at the worst possible time.

This comes on the back of a seismic change within agriculture as a result of our departure from the European Union, so it is yet another pressure for businesses to have to cope with. Farmers will suffer from the loss of historic rights to water Paul Hammett, Water Resources Specialist, NFU

Farmers and local businesses have until 2024 to develop alternative and more sustainable sources of water, rather than take it from rivers, lakes or groundwater. That could mean building their own reservoirs.