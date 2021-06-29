Farmers say orders to stop taking water from the River Ant are a big blow
Farmers and growers are to be stopped from abstracting water from the River Ant on the Norfolk Broads to help protect the habitats of plants, birds, fish and insects.
It'll mean up to three billion litres of water will be returned to the environment, but the National Farmers Union says its a huge blow for an industry already struggling with the fall out from Brexit.
For years farmers have been been allowed to take water from the River Ant to irrigate their crops, but the Environment Agency is revoking, reducing or constraining 20 licences because of the damage it says abstraction is causing to several sites of special scientific interest.
The RSPB says it will help protect the future of the magnificent landscape in the Norfolk Broads, a vital home to unique and threatened species.
The Norfolk Broads close to the River Ant are important for the production of vegetables like potatoes, carrots and salads and for fruit like strawberries and raspberries, all of which depends on a secure supply of water.
The National Farmers Union says the annoucement comes at the worst possible time.
Farmers and local businesses have until 2024 to develop alternative and more sustainable sources of water, rather than take it from rivers, lakes or groundwater. That could mean building their own reservoirs.