A man who used a child's water pistol to spray corrosive drain cleaner at two police officers in Lowestoft has been jailed for six years.

50-year-old Mark Bedwell from Tonning Street in Lowestoft admitted unlawfully and maliciously throwing a corrosive fluid, with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

It happened when police went to his house in December 2019 to arrest him so he could be extradited to America on other offences

Bedwell used a child's 'super-soaker' gun to spray the officers before running away.

Both men suffered serious injuries, including burning and blistering to their face, neck, head and hands.

Both officers were taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment. One officer was discharged from hospital later the same day while the other officer required an overnight stay - both needed further treatment at Broomfield burns unit in Chelmsford.

Bedwell was arrested a short time later the same morning at the James Paget Hospital after another police officer established he was there for treatment to an injured ankle.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams said: “This sentence handed out by the courts reflects the severity and seriousness of the incident.

Both officers who were injured have outlined how it has had a significantly detrimental effect on them. The physical pain and discomfort both experienced afterwards has alleviated but the mental trauma remains for both.