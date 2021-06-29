Man charged in connection with the murder of a woman in Gorleston

A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Linda Hood at Gorleston in Norfolk Paul Kelly-Bridle, of Worcester Way in Gorleston, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life. The charge comes after 68-year-old Linda who was found dead inside her home on Friday 11th June Kelly-Bridle has been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court for his first hearing tomorrow.