Man re-arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Gorleston

A man has been re-arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Gorleston.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way on Friday 11 June after emergency services were called to a fire at the address around 9.10am.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Linda had died from compression to the neck.

Norfolk Police have been knocking on doors in the area for information as well as reviewing CCTV footage and examining the scene for forensics.

A 58-year-old man who was originally arrested on 17 June has been re-arrested this morning (29 June) in connection with the murder and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Another man was arrested last week (21 June) in connection with the murder. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for information and say they are particularly keen to speak to any taxi drivers who might have been working around Magdalen Square or Cherwell Way between 12pm on Thursday 10 June and 9am on Friday 11 June.

Anyone with information is asked to visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N69-PO1 or contact Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.