Painting by Suffolk artist to be raffled off for special needs children's charity
A painting by Suffolk artist Maggi Hambling is to be raffled off to raise funds for a charity which helps support children with special educational needs.
The oil painting called Sunrise has been donated to the Bury St Edmunds-based charity 'GeeWizz'.
The money raised will pay for a new arts based playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich.
The special gift of a painting by Maggi Hambling CBE which will be raffled online from Monday 28 June to Saturday 17 July.
The winner will have the chance to own the original painting, with digital raffle tickets available at £20 each, or 11 tickets at £100 from the GeeWizz website.