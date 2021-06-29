A painting by Suffolk artist Maggi Hambling is to be raffled off to raise funds for a charity which helps support children with special educational needs.

The oil painting called Sunrise has been donated to the Bury St Edmunds-based charity 'GeeWizz'.

The money raised will pay for a new arts based playground at the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich.

The special gift of a painting by Maggi Hambling CBE which will be raffled online from Monday 28 June to Saturday 17 July.

We are delighted that Sunrise will leave such an important, lasting legacy to help nurture creativity, especially at a time when it is so important for vulnerable children and young people to learn and play safely outdoors Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz

The winner will have the chance to own the original painting, with digital raffle tickets available at £20 each, or 11 tickets at £100 from the GeeWizz website.