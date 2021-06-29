Peterborough United have signed midfielder Jorge Grant from Lincoln City after activating his release clause.

Posh have paid an undisclosed fee for the 26-year-old who scored 17 goals for the Imps last season and was named in the League One Team of the Year.

Grant, who had a loan spell with Luton Town in the 2018/19 season, was a target for a number of Championship clubs.

However, he has now decided to sign for newly-promoted Posh and has agreed a three-year contract.

Grant is Peterborough's second signing in as many days following the arrival of former Ipswich Town goalkeeper David Cornell on Monday.

"When I sat down with the boy, it was obvious that he was very interested in coming to play for us, the way we play suits him down to the ground and for me, it is a really big signing for us," manager Darren Ferguson said.

"We have had to be patient to get the deal over the line because there were a lot of other clubs in for him, so I am absolutely delighted to get it done and am looking forward to working with him."

Grant added: “I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln, but I felt it was the right time for me to play in the Championship and I am looking forward to that opportunity with Peterborough. It is nice to get things sorted quickly and I can look ahead to meeting my team-mates and getting started."

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have made their sixth signing of the summer, with ex-Sheffield Wednesday left-back Matt Penney agreeing a two-year deal.

Elsewhere, Norwich City have agreed to terminate midfielder Moritz Leitner's contract a year early.