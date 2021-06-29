Princess Diana's Ford Escort sells for £52,640 at auction in Colchester

Play video

A Ford Escort given to Princess Diana by the Prince of Wales in 1981 as an engagement present has sold at auction in Colchester for £52,640.

The 1.6 Litre Ghia saloon still has its original number plate and interiors with 83,000 miles on the clock.

The car was sold to a telephone bidder from South America.

The hammer price was £47,000, increasing to £52,640, including VAT and the buyer's premium. The eighties classic hasn't been seen for twenty years as its owner had kept its Royal history a secret.

The car was Diana's personal transport in the early years of her marriage and she often drove the car to watch Charles play polo.

The car has a silver frog mascot on the bonnet, a copy of a gift from her sister.

Reeman Dansie auctioneers in Colchester, say it sold to a telephone bidder and went over its estimated sale price of between 30 and 40 thousand.Lewis Rabett, at Reeman Dansie said:

There had been a lot of interest before the sale from around the world. It'd been in lots of newspapers and websites everywhere so there really was a global interest - and that was bore out in the end after a little phone battle it was bought by someone in South America. Lewis Rabett, Reeman Dansie Auctioneers

The princess stopped using the vehicle soon after giving birth to Prince William in 1982, and it was later bought for £6,000 by an antiques dealer.

It had belonged to a royal fan since around 2000, who drove it only sparingly without disclosing its history to her friends.