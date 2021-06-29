Princess Diana's Ford Escort sells for £52,640 at auction in Colchester
A Ford Escort given to Princess Diana by the Prince of Wales in 1981 as an engagement present has sold at auction in Colchester for £52,640.
The 1.6 Litre Ghia saloon still has its original number plate and interiors with 83,000 miles on the clock.
The car was sold to a telephone bidder from South America.
The hammer price was £47,000, increasing to £52,640, including VAT and the buyer's premium. The eighties classic hasn't been seen for twenty years as its owner had kept its Royal history a secret.
The car was Diana's personal transport in the early years of her marriage and she often drove the car to watch Charles play polo.
The car has a silver frog mascot on the bonnet, a copy of a gift from her sister.
Reeman Dansie auctioneers in Colchester, say it sold to a telephone bidder and went over its estimated sale price of between 30 and 40 thousand.Lewis Rabett, at Reeman Dansie said:
The princess stopped using the vehicle soon after giving birth to Prince William in 1982, and it was later bought for £6,000 by an antiques dealer.
It had belonged to a royal fan since around 2000, who drove it only sparingly without disclosing its history to her friends.