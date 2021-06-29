Homeless people are to be given free e-cigarette starter packs as part of a trial designed to help them quit smoking.

The study will be conducted in centres across the East where, at the moment, around 70% of rough sleepers smoke tobacco.

This is far higher compared to the UK average of 14%.

This is the first study of its kind in the world to look at trialling this method. If we find that providing free e-cigarette starter kits helps people to quit, homeless centres could decide to adopt this approach in future, to help reduce the impact of smoking-related diseases on the homeless. Professor Lynne Dawkins, London South Bank University

The full £1.7 million research trial will include 480 participants, with 240 in each group and 15 from each centre.

E-cigarette starter kits usually cost around £25 will be given for free to people at half of the participating centres.

People at the other centres will be allocated to a care group.

E-cigarettes mimic the experience of cigarette smoking because they generate a smoke-like vapour when used.

They are the most popular method of quitting - some studies suggest they are more helpful than nicotine and gum patches.