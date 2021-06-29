Teens stone goose to death in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a goose was stoned to death in Stanstead Abbots.

It's reported that the incident happened at the Stanstead Lea stream, near The Maltings, at around midday on Saturday June 12th. Stones were thrown at a goose and some goslings, and sadly the goose was found dead.

Police are looking to talk to three people described as white, and in their early teens.

The incident took place near The Maltings in Stanstead Abbots Credit: ITV Anglia

The "teens" are described as:

One is described as having reddish brown hair and was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt with a white logo on the front, dark trousers, red and black trainers, a chunky silver chain necklace and had a blue Nike backpack.

The second was wearing a black Nike T-shirt, black trousers with white stripes on the side, black trainers and a black baseball cap.

The third is described as having light brown/blond hair and was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt with white writing on the front, grey shorts with a dark coloured stripe down the side, dark coloured trainers and was carrying a blue backpack.

PC Richard Donbavand, from Hertfordshire police, said: “The actions of these individuals are absolutely despicable and extremely upsetting. Under the Animal Welfare Act, it is a criminal offence to cause unnecessary suffering to any animal."

We have good, clear images of the suspects but have chosen not to release them at this stage, due to their age. We want to give them the chance to own up to their actions and come forward. We’re also making enquiries locally to trace these youngsters. PC Richard Donbavand, Hertfordshire Police

Hertfordshire Police are asking anyone who thinks they may know the identify of those responsible to come forward.