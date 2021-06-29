There were wild scenes across the East on Tuesday night as supporters celebrated England's 2-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured a historic win for the three lions at a raucous Wembley as England booked their place in the quarter-finals.

And it's fair to say fans made the most of it as pubs and fan parks erupted for both goals.

At Soham Town Rangers Football Club in Cambridgeshire, there was a big turnout as fans gathered to watch the big game in front of a big screen.

Watch the moment fans in Soham celebrated Harry Kane's goal

After a tense first-half, there were joyous scenes as supporters celebrated the moment Sterling broke the deadlock after the break, and it was a similar story just a few minutes later, as Kane put the game beyond doubt.

The Euros have proved to be a big boost for pubs and sporting venues who have seen their profits decimated over the past year or so by the pandemic, but with England now in the latter stages of the tournament, hopes are high that they could start to claw some of that money back.

Venues are likely to be packed again on Saturday night as England take on either Ukraine or Sweden in the last eight.