Woburn Safari Park has welcomed their newest North American black bear cub.

The baby bear has been named Denver after the cub's American roots but also because it is still unclear whether it's a boy or a girl.

Everyone in the team put forward name suggestions for the cub and after a discussion we decided on Denver, which means ‘green valley’. It’s the perfect name for either a boy or a girl, and, as the capital of Colorado, fits our tradition of American-themed names perfectly. Alisha Cox, Carnivore keeper at Woburn Safari Park

The keepers say Denver is growing in strength and is a confident little cub. Credit: Woburn Safari Park

Denver was born in February 2021 and is currently living with his mum, Indi, in an enclosed half-acre pen so that they can spend time quietly bonding, undisturbed by the other bears.

The cub is trying out new foods and has taken a particular liking to melon.

The adventurer can often be seen climbing up onto the logs in their enclosure to have a nosey at the other bears and visitors.

Denver is also known to regularly enjoy a daytime snooze.