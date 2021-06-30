Play video

Watch a report on the remarkable flower power tower by ITV News Anglia's Claire McGlasson

A village church in Hertfordshire has been transformed into a tower of flowers stretching upwards 15 metres.

People living in Barley near Royston have been crafting away to make more than 1,400 knitted blooms.

Alison White, 64, came up with the idea to decorate St Margaret of Antioch church in the village in February as the long-winter lockdown stretched on.

She told ITV News Anglia "We needed something to look forward to - to make us smile."

Decorations were posted in from across the UK and abroad with contributions from the United States and a former villager now living in Australia.

More than 1,400 flowers have been knitted or sewn to decorate the church tower Credit: ITV News Anglia

They started with an aim of 300 blooms with a hope it would make 500 but now 1,452 flowers have been created.

The crafty creation is raising funds for the church to maintain the building, ensure good access for disabled people and build a toilet and kitchen.

The flowers will adorn the church tower until September when the village will be looking for a new home for the floral artwork.

