Norfolk chief constable says social media companies need to do more to safeguard children
The outgoing chief constable of Norfolk Police says social networks need to do far more to make it harder for paedophiles to share indecent images online.
Simon Bailey is expected to speak at the Anglia Ruskin University today criticising social media companies for: "putting profit over safeguarding children".
Mr Bailey has led the Norfolk Constabulary for the last eight years and started working on child protection and abuse investigations for the National Police Chiefs' Council's in 2014.
He became the National Police Chiefs' Council's lead for violence and public protection in 2016.
Simon Bailey is leaving his job today after 35 years in the police force. He announced his intention to retire in March.