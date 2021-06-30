The outgoing chief constable of Norfolk Police says social networks need to do far more to make it harder for paedophiles to share indecent images online.

Simon Bailey is expected to speak at the Anglia Ruskin University today criticising social media companies for: "putting profit over safeguarding children".

Facebook is already the most used platform for the sharing of indecent images and yet they are planning to wilfully blind themselves by introducing end-to-end encryption across their services. This will simply turn the lights off on our ability to effectively monitor this activity. Simon Bailey, Chief Constable of Norfolk Police

Mr Bailey has led the Norfolk Constabulary for the last eight years and started working on child protection and abuse investigations for the National Police Chiefs' Council's in 2014.

He became the National Police Chiefs' Council's lead for violence and public protection in 2016.

Simon Bailey is leaving his job today after 35 years in the police force. He announced his intention to retire in March.