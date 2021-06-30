Norwich City confirm early Marco Stiepermann exit

Norwich City have confirmed that German midfielder Marco Stiepermann has left Carrow Road after both the player and the club agreed to cancel his contract a year early.

The 30-year-old joined the Canaries from German club VfL Bochum in 2017 and went on to make 119 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

During his time at Norwich, he won the Championship title twice, playing a starring role in the 2018/19 season when he scored nine goals and provided eight assists.

However, he has struggled for game time over the last two campaigns, and missed much of last season after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus.

Stiepermann is now free to find himself a new club after Norwich agreed to end his deal earlier than planned.

“When I first joined Norwich I never expected the amazing four years that followed. I have found my second family in Norfolk and I learned so much about how amazing the football club is. It’s a big family," Stiepermann said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to experience two promotions and have been able to play in the Premier League. It has been the greatest time of my career.

“Leaving the club, I will now always be a Canary. Before I was just black and yellow. I will now always be black, yellow and green.”

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber added: “He always put the team first, produced many great moments and has been part of some special memories for this football club. To have played over 100 games and to have been part of two Championship-winning sides is a special achievement. We will miss Marco. We wish him and his family the best for the future.”

Stiepermann is the second player to leave Norwich City in as many days after the club also reached an agreement to cancel midfielder Moritz Leitner's contract on Tuesday.