Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

A community in Chelmsford is fighting back against plans to split a historical neighbourhood into four.

Essex County Council is proposing to potentially spend millions on turning Moulsham into what's called a 'liveable neighbourhood'.

It will involve barriers or filters to restrict traffic, with the aim of making it safer and more attractive to walk or cycle but residents and retailers in the area say they'll suffer.

I can't see any reasoning apart from emissions. Which are only going to increase and gridlock. Oh yeah the middle bit'll be fine. But as I said before, the fact that the residents are up in arms about it, that speaks more volumes than anything. Nevermind the retailers, but the residents. I've never seen so many people come in and discuss it. Mike Kenneally, Retailer, Chelmsford Carpet Centre

There are plans to cut the area around Moulsham Street into quarters Credit: ITV News Anglia

Essex County Council says the aim isn't to divide Moulsham, it's to make it a 'Liveable Neighbourhood' where it's easier and safer for people to walk and cycle, by reducing traffic.

It aims to reverse the trend of neighbourhoods dominated by speeding cars using residential streets as rat-runs and shortcuts by people outside the area.

According to the council the plans would see Moulsham split into quarters- but residents and businesses could still access their homes via the appropriate quarter gateway, but modal filters (a piece of infrastructure which stops general traffic) could be used to stop any non-local traffic travelling through the neighbourhood. Exactly what these options could look like would take place at the next stage of design.

We'd all like less traffic on the road but the exit point from this particular quarter would force vehicles into heavy traffic and increase people's journeys going though the area. So for an example people people with children they go to schools that they need to drop their children off on the way to school they would need to hit main roads to go into a quarter, so... this is one community. Nick Marley, 'No to Quarters' '

In a statement Essex Highways said, 'Proposals for Chelmsford are currently the subject of a public consultation. No decisions have been made, the whole purpose of a consultation is to allow members of the public and businesses to give their views and to help shape the final proposals before they are implemented.' The online consultation is available until 11th July on the Essex Highways site- by clicking here.