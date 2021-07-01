Play video

With thousands heading to major sporting events such as the Euros and Wimbledon - there's growing anger over an unfair playing field for smaller gatherings which face cancellation.

45,000 football fans packed into Wembley stadium to watch England's historic win over Germany. A crowd that was only allowed because the match was part of the Government's test event programme.

The Latitude festival at Henham Park in Suffolk, will also be at full capacity this year. Anyone going will need either proof of a negative lateral flow test or evidence they've had two vaccinations.

There is no where else in society at the moment where you go and everyone you bump into talk to say hello to have a drink with, are either double vaccinated or tested. Arguably it may be safer to be here than in other environments. Certainly the evidence of.. what people have been doing at Wembley stadium for instance suggests that there is no greater risk that normal societal risks. Melvin Benn, Managing Director, Festival Republic

In Northamptonshire - Silverstone's preparing for a full-capacity crowd of over 100,000 at the British Grand Prix this month.

However while crowds are increasing at some venues- others though are having to make do with reduced capacity.

In Kings Lynn - the Speedway season may finally be back on track- but bosses say covid restrictions are still slowing the sport's recovery- with crowds cut by almost half.

I think it is one rule for some and one for the normal people. I don't quite understand it, we are open air, to be honest I just find it absurd really that it has happened that way. It has hurt us really hard but we have got to fight for another day. Buster Chapman, KIng's Lynn Speedway

The Government says allowing some bigger events to go ahead will help them build on their test event programme and work out what measures can be put in place to make all live events as safe as possible. However, those that have seen smaller events scrapped, such as their school prom, say it just isn't fair.

Jorja Furze has spent hundreds of pounds on her dream dress but she won't be going to the Year 11 ball. Soham Village College cancelled their prom because of Covid restrictions.