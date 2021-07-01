Calling for a level playing field: the growing anger over cancellations for smaller events
With thousands heading to major sporting events such as the Euros and Wimbledon - there's growing anger over an unfair playing field for smaller gatherings which face cancellation.
45,000 football fans packed into Wembley stadium to watch England's historic win over Germany. A crowd that was only allowed because the match was part of the Government's test event programme.
The Latitude festival at Henham Park in Suffolk, will also be at full capacity this year. Anyone going will need either proof of a negative lateral flow test or evidence they've had two vaccinations.
In Northamptonshire - Silverstone's preparing for a full-capacity crowd of over 100,000 at the British Grand Prix this month.
However while crowds are increasing at some venues- others though are having to make do with reduced capacity.
In Kings Lynn - the Speedway season may finally be back on track- but bosses say covid restrictions are still slowing the sport's recovery- with crowds cut by almost half.
The Government says allowing some bigger events to go ahead will help them build on their test event programme and work out what measures can be put in place to make all live events as safe as possible. However, those that have seen smaller events scrapped, such as their school prom, say it just isn't fair.
Jorja Furze has spent hundreds of pounds on her dream dress but she won't be going to the Year 11 ball. Soham Village College cancelled their prom because of Covid restrictions.