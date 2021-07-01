Campaign launches to get more people in Essex exercising

A new campaign is being launched in Essex to get more people exercising.

Local footballer Anton Ferdinand will help launch Active Essex, which encourages residents to walk, bike, or play games to improve their fitness.

At the moment 1 in 4 people living in Essex is classed as inactive.

With a summer of sport already underway including the Ashes, Euros and Tokyo Olympics, organisers are hoping they will be a springboard to encouraging everyone in Essex to get out more.

More than half of young people in Essex were less active during lockdown than they were before.

Retired professional footballer Anton Ferdinand has joined the Active Essex Board and is hoping to further inspire local residents through the Find Your Active campaign.

Throughout lockdown I have found a real love for walking and exploring my local area Anton Ferdinand

From grass roots sports clubs and organisations to world-class sporting facilities, the Find Your Active campaign aims to highlight the wide range of activities taking place across the county that people of all ages can get involved with.