Norwich City have completed permanent deals for defenders Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis.

Both players joined the Canaries on loan last season, with an obligation to buy, and the club have now triggered those clauses.

Centre-back Gibson, 28, has joined from fellow Premier League club Burnley and left-back Giannoulis, 25, makes the move from Greek side PAOK.

Both Gibson and Giannoulis have agreed three-year contracts, with Norwich paying undisclosed fees for the pair.

Gibson made 27 appearances for the Canaries in the Championship last season before an ankle injury curtailed his campaign early, while Giannoulis played 16 times after joining on loan in January - helping the club win the title.

Ben Gibson is stretchered off the pitch after injuring his ankle against Blackburn Rovers. Credit: PA

“What we achieved last season was remarkable," said Gibson.

“It couldn’t have gone any better, bar the injury for me, for the team and the squad. We had clear goals, we set out to achieve them and we fulfilled them in every way.

"We didn’t just get promoted, we were champions and we had record points total. So, it has literally been a dream move.”

Giannoulis was equally pleased to be staying at Carrow Road: “I am really happy to be here. After the first four months that was a loan, now it is a permanent deal, and I can’t wait for next season.

"Moving to a new country was a bit difficult at the start, but the guys here are very friendly. The lads in the dressing room are so good. Here we are like a family.”

Head coach Daniel Farke said he was delighted that both players will be part of his Premier League squad next season.

"Ben has been great from the moment he walked through the door. His class and personality very much helped us stabilise our defensive behaviour. He’s also a great leader and a fantastic person to have in the dressing room," he said.

"With Dimitris, we were always fully convinced with his potential. He’s in a great age and already has a lot of experience. He played for a big club in Greece and is a proven international player.”

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Norwich winger Josh Martin has completed a season-long loan switch to MK Dons.