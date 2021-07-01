How about this for a ride home? Introducing the 'Tank Taxi'
A Norwich man has turned an armoured personnel carrier he's brought into a unique taxi.
Merlin Batchelor says his 1960's FV432 armoured personnel carrier can fit up to nine people inside. It also has a TV and sound system fitted inside.
The vehicle, which is decorated in black and purple camouflage, has been spotted out and about in Norwich.
The father of four brought the carrier more than a year ago and has spent thousands refurbishing it.
Merlin has now launched his business- Tank Taxi- after being inspired by parents wanting to hire the carrier to get their children to prom.