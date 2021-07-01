A Norwich man has turned an armoured personnel carrier he's brought into a unique taxi.

Merlin Batchelor says his 1960's FV432 armoured personnel carrier can fit up to nine people inside. It also has a TV and sound system fitted inside.

Merlin certainly stands out driving through the streets of Norfolk! Credit: ITV News Anglia

The vehicle, which is decorated in black and purple camouflage, has been spotted out and about in Norwich.

The father of four brought the carrier more than a year ago and has spent thousands refurbishing it.

Anyone for a ride?! Credit: ITV News Anglia

Merlin has now launched his business- Tank Taxi- after being inspired by parents wanting to hire the carrier to get their children to prom.