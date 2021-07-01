Play video

Watch this video report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers

A mum from Milton Keynes with a visual impairment is posting videos online to raise awareness, challenge stereotypes and help other people in her position.

Hannah Burgess, aka Blind Mum vs The World, is hoping to build an online following on her TikTok social media platform where she answers questions about her disability.

I've had people say to me before, why have you got that guide dog if you're not blind? Rather than say could I ask why you've got that guide dog? Because I would have been able to tell them. I've had questions about how I do day to day things with the kids, how I get about using the buses and the things that I do that are different. Hannah Burgess

Credit: Hannah Burgess

From a young age, Hannah has been living with albinism and nystagmus - which is a condition where her eyes move all the time.

In her Tiktok videos, she shows how you can see her eyes flickering and says she is happy to answer questions about being a parent with a disability.

I found that a lot of the questions I was being asked were how I was going to cope being a mum. And partly I think that's because I was young but for the most part it's because I was disabled and people assumed that I wouldn't know how to deal with being a mum and so I mostly started it to prove people wrong and I cope the same as everyone else does. Hannah Burgess

Hannah with her kids, Leo and Lyra Credit: ITV Anglia

I really want to be able to support parents with visually impaired children because they're the ones who get the doctors telling them your child's not going to be able to do these things. And my mum was told that about me. The two things I've not been able to do in my life is drive and join the army. I've done everything else - one way or another I've figured it out. Hannah Burgess

Not only has she now figured it out but she is using her platform online to show others how it is done.