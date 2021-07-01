A mum from Milton Keynes with a visual impairment is posting videos online to raise awareness, challenge stereotypes and help other people in her position.
Hannah Burgess, aka Blind Mum vs The World, is hoping to build an online following on her TikTok social media platform where she answers questions about her disability.
From a young age, Hannah has been living with albinism and nystagmus - which is a condition where her eyes move all the time.
In her Tiktok videos, she shows how you can see her eyes flickering and says she is happy to answer questions about being a parent with a disability.
Not only has she now figured it out but she is using her platform online to show others how it is done.