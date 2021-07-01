New health group formed between Kettering and Northampton General hospitals

Kettering and Northampton General hospitals have teamed up to become one single health group.

Bosses say the new group will mean greater equality of access to services and improved patient care, whilst keeping staff in the area.

By bringing the two hospitals to work in a group we can offer people a better work life balance and more interesting jobs which in turn hopefully keeps them local, keeps them in Northamptonshire.We are really excited about working together to broaden access to services and improve the quality of patient care we provide. Group Chief Executive Simon Weldon

Kettering General Hospital and Northampton General Hospital have also achieved University Hospital status, working alongside the University of Leicester, the University of Northampton and other academic organisations.

Simon Weldon, the groups Chief Executive, says the move to a single trust will also stop the hospitals competing for resources.

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group will be ‘highly advantageous’ according to Northampton and Kettering’s Medical directors.

Our patients and clinicians will have greater access to clinical trials and cutting-edge treatments, we will be able to nurture and grow future clinical leaders right here within Northamptonshire, and we will attract and retain the best possible talent. All these factors - and more - mean that local people can expect better quality of care and outcomes from their hospitals. Medical Directors Mr Matt Metcalfe and Dr Rabia Imtiaz

The two hospital Trusts remain as separate organisations and each will continue to provide maternity, children's and A&E services.