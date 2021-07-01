New health group formed between Kettering and Northampton General hospitals
Kettering and Northampton General hospitals have teamed up to become one single health group.
Bosses say the new group will mean greater equality of access to services and improved patient care, whilst keeping staff in the area.
Kettering General Hospital and Northampton General Hospital have also achieved University Hospital status, working alongside the University of Leicester, the University of Northampton and other academic organisations.
Simon Weldon, the groups Chief Executive, says the move to a single trust will also stop the hospitals competing for resources.
The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group will be ‘highly advantageous’ according to Northampton and Kettering’s Medical directors.
The two hospital Trusts remain as separate organisations and each will continue to provide maternity, children's and A&E services.